Bianchi & Brandt Shareholder and Partner Justin M. Brandt Named Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service law firm with an emphasis on highly regulated industries, today announced shareholder and law partner Justin M. Brandt was named Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in the cannabis industry by Marijuana Venture magazine. Brandt has served as a cannabis legal professional since 2014 and co-founded Bianchi & Brandt in 2019.



Marijuana Venture is a national business-to-business trade publication dedicated to the legal cannabis industry. Focused on professional cannabis growers, retailers, and entrepreneurs, the annual Top 40 Under 40 awards is a much anticipated issue distributed throughout North America.

“I always knew I wanted to enter the cannabis industry and help curb the negative stigmas by developing strong legal frameworks. It’s incredibly rewarding to receive this recognition after six years of being involved in the growth and expansion of this new area of law,” stated Brandt.

Brandt has received multiple accolades as a cannabis attorney and business leader. He was selected to the highly prestigious Arizona Valley Leadership Institute program in 2019 and has been named a “Southwest Rising Star,” by Super Lawyers. He also serves as vice president at cannabis consultancy group Cannaboss Advisors.

Raised in southern California, Brandt received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. in Economics and Accounting from University of California, Santa Barbara. Licensed to practice in Arizona, California, and New Mexico, Brandt primarily advises multi-state cannabis operators who are looking to expand their facilities by obtaining licenses in new markets and jurisdictions.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Bianchi & Brandt offers a comprehensive suite of legal services, including: cannabis and hemp law, corporate law, real estate law, commercial litigation, administrative and regulatory law, employment law, as well as general counsel services. With an emphasis on operational compliance for the cannabis and hemp industries, the firm serves individuals and start-ups to large-scale, multi-state business enterprises.

For information, visit www.bianchibrandt.com .

About Bianchi & Brandt:

Bianchi & Brandt is a full-service business, real estate and litigation law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries.

Bianchi & Brandt is led by shareholders and law partners Laura A. Bianchi, Esq., and Justin M. Brandt, Esq., who have been advising individuals and businesses in the cannabis industry since 2010.

Bianchi & Brandt provides counsel on various day-to-day issues regarding business operations, corporate transactions, regulatory and administrative compliance, as well as represents clients throughout all stages of litigation.

Bianchi was named one of the Top 100 Lawyers by AZ Business Magazine in 2020, and has received “Southwest Rising Star,” and “Top Attorney,” awards by Super Lawyers every year since 2016. Brandt was selected to Arizona’s Valley Leadership Institute program in 2019 and named a “Southwest Rising Star,” by Super Lawyers every year since 2018.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the practice holds professional memberships with State Bar Association of Arizona, California, and New Mexico, Maricopa County Bar Association, San Diego County Bar Association, International Cannabis Bar Association, National Cannabis Industry Association, and California Cannabis Industry Association.

Bianchi & Brandt is located at 6710 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 210, in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit www.bianchibrandt.com or phone 480-531-1800.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro, Vice President at Proven Media, 401-484-4980, neko@provenmediaservices.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bdda1cc-f999-43f9-b609-020a49261d82