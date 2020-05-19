ESD Alliance Announces D2S as a New Member of its Community

Supplier of GPU-Accelerated Solutions Brings Semiconductor Manufacturing Insights

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D 2 S , a supplier of GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, today became the newest member of the Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem.



In welcoming D 2 S , Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance, commended the company for addressing the challenges of advanced node lithography, developing full-chip curvilinear inverse lithography technology (ILT) to improve manufacturing processes. “One of our goals for 2020 is to better connect design and manufacturing, something D2S and its executives, many of whom come from the electronic design automation space, can help us accomplish.”



“We share the ESD Alliance’s view that the various components of the electronic product design and manufacturing chain need to move closer together,” remarks Aki Fujimura, D2S’ CEO. “We believe curvilinear designs would help substantially to improve manufacturability of designs. The transition to curvilinear designs will require a close collaboration between design and manufacturing. It hadn’t been possible to manufacture curvilinear designs until multi-beam mask writers became available for the leading-edge nodes. The only missing link left to enabling the manufacture of curvilinear designs was full-chip curvilinear ILT.”



D2S supplies GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. Its TrueMask® ILT solution creates ideal lithography results through a mathematically rigorous GPU-driven inverse approach that determines the curvilinear mask shapes that will produce the desired on-wafer results. The benefits include greatly improved process windows over conventional OPC techniques.



As a member of the ESD Alliance, D2S is likewise a member of SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronic product design and manufacturing chain.



About D2S

D2S is a supplier of GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. The company provides simulation-based custom solutions to leading equipment partners and D2S TrueMask® solutions to photomask and wafer manufacturers. D2S TrueMask solutions use the D2S Computational Design Platform to enable advanced photomask designs using complex rectilinear and curvilinear shapes for superior wafer quality within practical, cost-effective write-times. D2S is the managing sponsor of the eBeam Initiative and a founding member of the Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing (CDLe). Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., the company was founded in 2007. For more information, see: www.design2silicon.com.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.



Follow the ESD Alliance

www.esd-alliance.org

ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog

Twitter: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn

Facebook

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.