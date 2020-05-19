Renovo Financial Expands to Texas: Opens Office in Dallas

Real Estate Veteran Jon Shipley Joins as Managing Director for Texas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovo Financial , one of Chicago’s largest real estate investment private equity lenders, today announced that it is has expanded to Texas and opened an office in Dallas. To head up the office, Jon Shipley has joined the firm as Managing Director for Renovo Financial’s Texas operation.



Shipley joins Renovo Financial with more than a decade of experience in real estate finance, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of a regional private lender in Texas. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Jon lives in Dallas with his wife and two sons.

“Jon’s wealth of knowledge and experience in real estate finance and markets in Texas, makes him the ideal executive to lead our new operation there,” said Kevin Werner, CEO of Renovo. “Our philosophy has always centered around local market knowledge to allow our clients to capture opportunity where national platforms are unable to see the potential -- and Jon and his team now bring their Texas expertise to Renovo Financial.”

Among other local partnerships, Renovo has a partnered with Cadence Bank to provide capital for local real estate investments. “We've known Renovo for five years and are excited to have them in our backyard to provide financing for real estate opportunities in Texas,” said Rachel Heath, VP of Commercial and Industrial Lending for Cadence Bank.

Werner added, “In times like these, it’s difficult to find a lender willing to close loans, let alone expand into new markets—and we are doing both. Our commitment is to continue to provide service, support and capital to our clients in Chicago and now in Texas, which we have identified as a fast-growing real estate market.”

About Renovo Financial

Founded in 2011, Renovo Financial is a fast-growing Chicago-based private lender for real estate entrepreneurs who rehab or build investment properties. Renovo uses local market expertise, real-world underwriting, and a service-driven approach to create a financing relationship that delivers more than simply working capital.

It was cofounded by Granite Creek Capital Partners, and has become one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Renovo Financial was recently recognized by CRAIN’s CHICAGO BUSINESS as a FAST 50 company, a list of the fastest growing companies in Chicago.

For more media information, contact:



Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Renovo Financial