Just Released: Six Timeless Tenets of Extraordinary Banks

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tennessee, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brentwood, Tenn., May 19, 2020 - The temptation in banking right now is to focus on all the things that are changing -- regulations, technology, the economy. Just as important, however, are all the things that should stay the same. To run a superb operation, one must balance the two. It’s with this in mind that Bank Director and nCino collaborated on a newly released report, “The Flywheel of Banking: Six Timeless Tenets of Extraordinary Banks.”

The report is based on interviews with executives from top-performing financial institutions, including Brian Moynihan at Bank of America and Rene Jones at M&T Bank. It digs into strategies and concepts bank leaders should consider when developing short- and long-term strategies, including leadership, growth, risk management, culture, stakeholder prioritization and capital allocation.

“nCino and Bank Director have a strong relationship. Both organizations are passionate about helping financial institutions and finding new ways to bring value to our industry, now more so than ever,” says Jonathan Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer at nCino. “This report, which examines six key fundamental tenets that separate exceptional financial institutions and their leaders from average ones, is a great example of that mission.”

“Success in banking doesn’t boil down to one thing. Rather, it stems from multiple self-reinforcing factors that gain momentum over time,” says John Maxfield, Executive Editor at Bank Director. “The future of banking is hard to predict. There is no roadmap to reveal the way. But a mastery of these tenets will empower bank executives and directors to forge ahead with confidence.”

As the banking industry continues to consolidate, the time will come when organic growth over digital channels will be the predominant way for banks to succeed. In some parts of the country, where just a handful of locally owned banks remain, that point has already arrived. But for the majority of banks throughout the rest of the country, the full range of growth strategies are still available. Keeping these principles in mind will allow banks to forge to the next level.

