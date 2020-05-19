Rich Take On Sports Podcast Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary With 135th Episode
Anniversary episode features ESPN’s Maria TaylorGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich Take On Sports, a sports podcast, which explores the impact of sports in daily life with sports personalities sharing personal stories through in-depth conversations, today announced that Episode 135 will commemorate the milestone of its 3-year anniversary on May 19, 2020. The episode features ESPN’S Maria Taylor as she shares how she wants to bring Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ to broadcasting and why she wants to leave a legacy.
Perhaps never more than now, the role of Sports in society has become apparent. Sports encourages effort and shared goals, promotes competition and integrity as well as transcending social, political and ethnic barriers. Sports in society is so vital that the United Nations (UN) declared them a human right with a report from the Secretary-General on 'sport for development and peace' to the 73rd session of the General Assembly - 'Sport as a means to promote education, health, development and peace.' Athletic endeavors, both amateur and professional, have a tremendous economic, political and cultural influence. Launched in May 2017, Richmond Weaver’s 'Rich Take On Sports' podcast highlights those who have been impacted, built and inspired by the role of sports in their lives. The show features long-form conversations with sports luminaries sharing their personal stories.
"Sports shapes us, it heals us, it empowers us, it connects us and for so many people, including me, it's been a major part of our own personal story - so I wanted to create a platform to share those stories." Says Weaver, “You never know when someone's personal story might be an inspiration for someone else."
Weaver has been involved with sports for most of his life and developed a passion for basketball at an early age. While at Clemson University, he worked with the men's basketball team as a student manager. Upon graduating, Weaver spent 3 years as an assistant men’s basketball coach at the Division I level. As many life paths diverge, Weaver segued into medical device sales for over 20 years. Sports have remained a constant in his life, ultimately leading him to start the podcast.
“Sports has given me family, direction, and structure when I didn’t have structure and it’s given me hope.” Said Dabo Swinney, Clemson Football Head Coach, leading the Tigers to two National Championships in 2016 and 2018 who appeared on the podcast. “It's opened doors for me that would've never been opened and just given me the tools I’ve needed to be successful in life. It’s great that a podcast like ‘Rich Take On Sports’ focuses on sharing why sports means so much to so many of us.”
Previous guests also include Dawn Staley, David Pollack, Dan Orlovsky, Kelsey Plum, Grady Jarrett, Stewart Cink and John Harkes.
The podcast can be found via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, among other podcast platforms and many of the conversations can also be viewed on the Rich Take On Sports YouTube channel. The show commands a wide demographic of listeners through the bimonthly episodes which bridge societal stratifications and gaps as easily as sports itself.
“While I don’t think that sports is the only thing, it was the primary thing for me that helped me reach for my best in whatever I was doing and ‘Rich Take On Sports’ podcast focuses on the uniqueness of sports through personal stories like mine.” adds former guest Jay Bilas, ESPN College Basketball Analyst.
Rich Take On Sports looks to continue exploring the importance of sports in society. Whether a way to escape the stress of daily life or providing communities with a form of shared story, sports are exciting, challenging, and ultimately offer hope - never more needed than now.
For more information, please visit www.richtakeonsports.com, email richmond@richtakeonsports.com or call (864) 293-6522.
Richmond Weaver
Rich Take On Sports
+1 8642936522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn