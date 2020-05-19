KLXE, FSB, PTLA, and STML SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KLXE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to KLX Energy’s agreement to merge with Quintana Energy Services, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Quintana Energy will own approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of KLX Energy, while shareholders of KLX Energy will own approximately 59% of the common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-klx-energy-services-holdings-inc .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Franklin Financial’s agreement to be acquired by FB Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-franklin-financial-network-inc .

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PTLA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Portola’s agreement to be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of Portola owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-portola-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: STML ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stemline Therapeutics’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Menarini Group. Shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of Stemline Therapeutics owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stemline-therapeutics-inc .

