The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively, announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has approved the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock (the “Shares”) on the CSE (the “CSE Listing”) and expects that its Shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on May 19, 2020 under the symbol “WTER” and will continue to trade in Canadian dollars. In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company expects to delist its Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at the close of the market on May 15, 2020. 

