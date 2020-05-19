Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,147 in the last 365 days.

National Invasive Species Awareness Week Spotlight: LM Partnerships Tackle Invasive Species in Southwest Colorado

Through its partnership with DRRP, LM was introduced to the Southwest Conservation Corps (SCC), which performs much of the invasive weed control in the area. Since 2011, SCC has generally spent one to two weeks a year working on the two ULP lease tracts along the Dolores River. SCC focuses on removing invasive plant species (such as tamarisk, Russian knapweed, and Canada thistle) by spot-spraying, as well as reseeding native vegetation. This partnership has removed invasive species and reestablished native vegetation on more than four miles of riverbank that pass through two ULP lease tracts. 

LM oversees tens of thousands of acres of land across the nation, serving as stewards of these lands and ensuring they are properly managed for future generations. Part of LM’s active role in stewardship involves monitoring vegetation and plant life, ensuring that native species for each area can thrive by addressing non-native and invasive species.  

LM is proud to partner with DRRP and SCC to address invasive species and restore native vegetation and habitat along the banks of the Dolores River. This important work highlights LM’s commitment to stewardship and, most importantly, ensures the future of healthy riparian habitat.

You just read:

National Invasive Species Awareness Week Spotlight: LM Partnerships Tackle Invasive Species in Southwest Colorado

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.