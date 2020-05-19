National Invasive Species Awareness Week Spotlight: LM Partnerships Tackle Invasive Species in Southwest Colorado

Through its partnership with DRRP, LM was introduced to the Southwest Conservation Corps (SCC), which performs much of the invasive weed control in the area. Since 2011, SCC has generally spent one to two weeks a year working on the two ULP lease tracts along the Dolores River. SCC focuses on removing invasive plant species (such as tamarisk, Russian knapweed, and Canada thistle) by spot-spraying, as well as reseeding native vegetation. This partnership has removed invasive species and reestablished native vegetation on more than four miles of riverbank that pass through two ULP lease tracts.

LM oversees tens of thousands of acres of land across the nation, serving as stewards of these lands and ensuring they are properly managed for future generations. Part of LM’s active role in stewardship involves monitoring vegetation and plant life, ensuring that native species for each area can thrive by addressing non-native and invasive species.

LM is proud to partner with DRRP and SCC to address invasive species and restore native vegetation and habitat along the banks of the Dolores River. This important work highlights LM’s commitment to stewardship and, most importantly, ensures the future of healthy riparian habitat.