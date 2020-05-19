ThirdEye Partners with NuEyes to Bring Sight to the Visually Impaired Through the Next Generation of Pro Smart Glasses

The Pro 2 incorporates a simple user interface within the lightest MR device on the market

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, today announces a new partnership with NuEyes , a pioneer in the field of low-vision technology. With this partnership, NuEyes is introducing the Pro 2, which uses ThirdEye’s lightweight X2 MR Glasses to assist people with vision loss.



By running NuEyes’ patented software on the X2 MR Glasses, people with visual impairments that cannot be cured by surgery or use conventional glasses, such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa, can now use the latest in augmented reality smart glasses technology to improve their daily lives. The X2 MR Glasses combined with NuEyes’ software provides a simple user experience with built-in voice controls being a central part of the interface. Wearers can use voice commands to magnify objects near and far, change contrast, and have optical character recognition.

“We’re excited to be partnering with NuEyes to help users read, watch television and movies, see faces, and, ultimately, improve their quality of life,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. “By combining our product with NuEyes’ patented software, the Pro 2 will improve day-to-day functions for thousands and help many regain their independence.”

“Augmented reality smart glass technology has come a long way in the past few years, and Nick and his team have done an outstanding job encompassing those innovations in the X2 MR Glasses,” said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes. “With this partnership, we are excited to once again make a lasting and positive change in the world for those that suffer from vision loss.”

ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses are the lightest MR glasses on the market and are suited for extensive wear both indoors and outdoors. The glasses have a 42-degree field of view, run on Android 9.0, are powered by a Snapdragon xR1 Qualcomm processor chip, and have an equivalent to a 90” High Definition Screen at just 10 feet away. NuEyes’ software offers variable magnification, contrast overlays, optical character recognition/text-to-speech and brightness settings, which can be accessed via buttons or voice command for flexibility and convenience.

The Pro 2 will be shipping later this year. Interested parties can find more information visit www.nueyes.com.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com . For more information on NuEyes, visit www.nueyes.com .

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

About NuEyes Technologies

NuEyes is a veteran owned technology company based in Orange County, California that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past 2 years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has won awards at CES and also obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes is excited to bring such advanced products to market that will leapfrog the technology currently available for someone dealing with legal blindness. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product to market.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for ThirdEye Gen

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233