SBQ Holdings, LLC, a MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, Announces JTEC Automotive Has Extended its Partnership with Boosted Autos LLC

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division JTEC Automotive has extended its partnership agreement with Boosted Autos LLC for the restoration and customization of four great projects already in the hands of Boosted Autos with some being 50% or more completed.

The first vehicle is a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette, Stingray. Back in 1968, the Corvette underwent a complete body redesign, a bold, sleek, sexy, curvy automobile that carried that similar body design for over a decade. Our Stingray is a convertible hardtop. The ’68 Corvette Convertibles had the option of the Soft top (in black, white, or beige) or removable hardtop. You could pick either one as standard or custom order them both together. This ‘68 Vette has a 350ci engine with a 4-speed manual transmission. The specific build for this vehicle is yet to be determined, Custom or Original.

To See a Similar Car Please Visit: https://youtu.be/6sQVNRIWKZY

The second vehicle is a 1938 Oldsmobile F38 Gangsta’ Mobile. This classic has suicide doors, a Vortec 5.3L V8 LMG, an engine produced by General Motors for full-size SUVs due to its great torque and power to move GM’s heavier vehicles. This engine will be fitted with twin turbos and with the additional combinations will produce MASSIVE Power! A Turbo 350 Transmission is mated to this beast. The build is still in the works but upon completion, this will be a one of a kind!

To See a Similar Car Please Visit: https://youtu.be/FBKrEla60gY

The third vehicle is part of the Tri 5 category. In the automotive industry, there is a class of specific year automobiles made by Chevrolet that are what the motorheads call the Tri 5s. Being the 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevy’s. This car is a 1955 Belair Post, a beautiful classic, this baby we have not quite decided what to do, but a BIG Engine, with a BIG Blower is on the table.

To See a Similar Car Please Visit: https://youtu.be/OCW3crWxKrQ https://youtu.be/YJCCBJ_hqcg

The Fourth vehicle is once again part of the Tri 5 category and one of the most popular and Iconic American cars ever the “57 CHEVY! The Chevrolet Two-Ten, or 210, was the midrange model of the Chevrolet car from 1953 to 1957. It replaced the Styleline DeLuxe model available in previous years. The Two-Ten was discontinued after the 1957 model year and was replaced by the Chevy Biscayne model.

Without a doubt, the 1957 Chevy is one of America's most iconic images. From being instantly recognized around the world to its top ranking among diehard fans of GM's bowtie and general car enthusiasts alike, this single model year has seen it all since its introduction

This particular 1957 Tri 5 has already started its restomod build, this beautiful body sits upon a 2012 Chevy Caprice chassis with a 6.0L/355-hp/384-lb-ft OHV 16-valve V8, that will be topped with a supercharger off a 2016 Cadillac CTS-V, mated with a 6L90 6speed automatic transmission.

To See a Similar Car Please Visit: https://youtu.be/VM3aAqzJ0kI

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

