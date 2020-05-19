Killers at the Crossroad – A Published Review of Innate Immune Cell Potential in Treatment of Cancers Published by Co-Founder and CSO of INmune Bio, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Review highlights the history, progress and potential of cells of the innate immune system that can be harnessed for treatment of cancer

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced publication of a review article: Killers at the crossroads: The use of innate immune cells in adoptive cellular therapy of cancer in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine by May Sabry, PhD and Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, past vice-president (Europe) of the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and faculty professor at University College London. The article reviews the potential of harnessing cells of the innate immune system to treat cancer.

“I was delighted to be invited to review the exciting array of clinical trials of innate immunotherapies for the specialized translational scientists who read SCTM. The innate immune response is so often overlooked as a therapeutic tool, but its conserved presence throughout evolution suggests that it is the most important mediator of tumor immune surveillance,” said Prof Lowdell.

This publication is one of the first to comprehensively review clinical trials of the common innate immune effector cells. It highlights the breadth of innate immunotherapy options and the global interest in harnessing this side of the immune system. Prof. Lowdell has been a leader in identifying how cancer evades innate immune surveillance by NK cells and how to overcome those resistance mechanisms to allow NK cells to attack the tumor.

“Of all the innate immune effectors in trial, NK cells have been, and remain, at the forefront. More is understood about the NK:tumour cell interaction than any of the other cells and many of the mechanisms which impair function are understood. Uniquely among the innate immune effector cells, NK cells have been shown to be effective without ex vivo manipulation but with in vivo activation with monoclonal antibodies such as Rituximab and Herceptin and with cytokines such as IL-2 and, more recently, IL-15 derivatives,” said Prof Lowdell. “In this vein, INmune Bio has developed INKmune™, an off-the-shelf therapy to activate a cancer patient’s NK cells in vivo to attack their own cancer cells.” INKmune™ is scheduled to enter clinical trials in the next 12 months in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and high-risk MDS. To learn more about INKmune, please visit our website at www.inmunebio.com .

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc . is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (Quellor™), cancer (INB03™), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate™). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com .

