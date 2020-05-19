Lincoln Property Company Promotes Mark Kirchmeyer to EVP of Mid-Atlantic Region

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company , one of the largest multifamily developers and managers in the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Kirchmeyer to Executive Vice President for the company’s Mid-Atlantic region. Based in Herndon, Virginia, Lincoln’s Mid-Atlantic portfolio includes over 60 multifamily properties and management of more than 15,000 multifamily units spanning North Carolina up to New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Ohio.



Mark Kirchmeyer brings 40 years of construction experience to his new role. Since joining Lincoln in 1988, Mark has represented the company as a Project Manager, Acquisitions Manager, VP of Construction, and most recently as Senior VP of Construction. Within Lincoln Military Housing, Mark has overseen the construction of 400 single family homes, a newly constructed state-of-the-art elementary school and thousands of renovations.

Kirchmeyer will grow the Mid-Atlantic region alongside Executive Vice President, Duncan Slidell, who was promoted in June of last year. Together, they will be responsible for the development, construction and delivery of Lincoln's new assets in the Mid-Atlantic in addition to acquisitions, new third party management relationships, overall strategic operations, and growth goals for the region.

“As we continue to expand our reach in the Mid-Atlantic, we’re looking forward to this new growth in our leadership team with Mark alongside Duncan, each bringing different skillsets to our business,” said Tim Byrne, CEO of Lincoln’s residential division. “I have known Kirchmeyer for many years – he brings with him a wealth of knowledge about our industry. He’s worked on all facets of a real estate deal, from beginning to end, and will be a tremendous asset for us as EVP. With this top-notch team in place, we are well positioned to continue to grow our footprint throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

“It’s a privilege to be named EVP at Lincoln Property Company, which has been an integral part of the multifamily scene across the country,” said Kirchmeyer. “Working with Duncan and the Mid-Atlantic team has proven an excellent match, and I look forward to growing and expanding in the years to come.”

