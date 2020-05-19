How Camino is Feeding Thousands of People During Pandemic
Camino Community Center is doing all it can to help the public amidst COVID19.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, Camino Community Center has provided food to over 6,600 struggling individuals over the span of a week. The food pantry has exceeded its annual capacity of serving 5,000 individuals in one week alone. With the help of donations raised, Camino Community Center purchased 70,000 pounds of groceries, worth over $185,000.00, to feed the community in the greater Charlotte area. Camino is committed to supporting all members of our local area in this time of need but will continue to need donations to do so.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many jobs in the United States. While some individuals have received support from the government, countless undocumented immigrants will not get that needed support. Instead, they turn to trusted resources in the community like Camino Community Center. As more and more time passes where people are left without jobs, Camino has seen a large increase of undocumented immigrants seeking assistance.
Camino’s services are open to anyone in need. However, it does have name recognition in the large population of undocumented individuals in Charlotte, NC. We have gained the trust of a population that is neglected. However, we are not able to serve anyone in our community without the help of other Charlotteans. Camino has been fundraising and is asking for donations to continue to provide our services. Texting “CAMINO” to 71777 will send individuals to our donation page. As Rusty Price, founder of Camino Community Center, puts it “together we can make a big difference, we can give hope and together we can make it through this crisis.”
Since 2003, the community center has been a beacon of hope for those in need of assistance in the Charlotte community. According to Peter Schieffelin Nyberg, Chief Financial Officer of Camino, “at a time like this, helping each other out is the best way for us all to show our humanity”. Those who know about Camino Community Center trust that they will be taken care of. We are always committed to our mission, but now more than ever we are determined to equip individuals to live healthy, hopeful and productive lives during this crisis.
Camino Food Pantry is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
If someone is in need of food assistance, they can register for our pantry service here:
https://bit.ly/CaminoPantry or by visiting our website at www.caminocommunitycenter.org
To donate text “CAMINO” 71777.
About Camino Community Center:
Camino Community Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on equipping all people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives. Since 2003, Camino has served low-income families in the greater Charlotte area through a health clinic, mental health clinic, thrift store, food pantry, homeless outreach program, and a variety of other health and human services. The community center is bilingual and multicultural, bridging gaps between language and cultural barriers for families in need.
