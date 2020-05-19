Rio2 Strengthens the Fenix Gold Project Team as it Moves Closer to Construction

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) today announces that it has made two key appointments to its Fenix Gold Project management team as the project progresses through the Environmental Impact Assessment review and approval process and prepares for construction, currently guided for Q4 2021.



The appointees are Mr. Flavio Fuentes Olivares as Manager, Legal and Permitting and Mr. Edgardo Briones Landauro as Construction Manager.

Flavio is a lawyer with more than 20 years of mining experience in the areas of operation, construction and exploration. Flavio has extensive experience in the fields of legal advice, permitting, sustainability and compliance for a number of Chilean and international companies including Minera Pampa Camarones, Minera Santo Domingo, Kinross Gold Corporation, Compañía Minera Casale, Compañía Minera Collahuasi, Barrick Gold Corporation, Compañía Minera Zaldivar, Compañía Minera Aldebarán (Cerro Casale) and Compañía Minera Mantos de Oro. He has participated in the development of environmental impact assessment studies, permitting for the mining sector, as well as environmental management and environmental impact control of industrial, mining and energy projects and processes. In the mining sector, Flavio has led legal and permitting teams in the environmental assessment processes, responsible for planning and coordinating with law firms. He has also participated in the preparation of community relations plans and led the evaluation process for obtaining permits required for the construction and operation of mining projects in Chile. Flavio holds a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, a Master in Mining Law from the University of Atacama, and a Master (C) in Environmental Law from the University of the Basque Country.

Edgardo is a civil engineer with more than 20 years of mining experience in the engineering and construction of both greenfield and brownfield projects, and has undertaken roles such as construction manager, construction superintendent and project manager for numerous companies including Shahuindo SAC, Minsur SA, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SA, Compañía Minera San Simón, Buenaventura Ingenieros SA, and Heap Leaching Consulting SA. He was also the head of civil works at Sigdo Koppers SA for Yanacocha SA. During his career, Edgardo has been a key contributor to the construction of numerous gold oxide heap leach projects including Shahuindo, La Zanja, Breapampa, Tantahutay and La Virgen. Edgardo has led teams during the engineering and construction stage of these gold projects and also been a representative at dialogue tables with the communities and local authorities during the construction phase. Edgardo holds a degree in civil engineering from the Antenor Orrego Private University and a Master in Management of Construction Companies and Real Estate from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Alex Black, President & CEO stated, "Since inception, Rio2 has focused on bringing together the best multi-disciplined mining management team in Latin America to advance our business in the region and the addition of Flavio and Edgardo will provide the cornerstone for our activities in Chile as we move the Fenix Gold Project through the EIA evaluation and construction phases. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Rio2 will continue to expand the team in Chile and strengthen its platform in the country. The team we are building will conform to the culture, values and operational mindset of Rio2 and form the basis for the success of our business in the country.”



ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. In addition to the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile, Rio2 Limited continues to pursue additional strategic acquisitions where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas.

