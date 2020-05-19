CEMATRIX Corporation Announces $3.0M in Contracts and Increases Total Backlog to $80.4M CDN

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or “CEMATRIX”) a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”) have contracted several new infrastructure projects with a total contract value of $3.0M CDN.



The Group of Companies also increased its total contracted and verbally awarded (mainly contracts in process) projects to $80.4M CDN from $78.5M CDN of which approximately $40.0M CDN is currently scheduled to carry over into 2021/22.

“While we are proceeding cautiously as an organization during these unprecedented times, with the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners a priority, we are pleased to have experienced minimal impact related to COVID-19 on CEMATRIX’s group of businesses,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “Previously delayed major North American infrastructure projects are beginning to resurface and there are clear signals from different levels of Government in the US and Canada regarding the need to invest into infrastructure. Aging infrastructure coupled with the need for additional economic stimulus has CEMATRIX well positioned in the near term and the future continues to look bright for CEMATRIX and our shareholders.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

