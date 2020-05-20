Allentown Business Processes Company KDG Wins Silver Communicator Award for New Website

KDG won a silver Communicator Award for its B2B website

KDG’s redesigned company website features real-time feedback, professional videos, and thoughtful insights.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allentown business processes company KDG has won a silver Communicator Award for the redesign of its new company website. The B2B website features client case studies, insights, professional videos, and more.

“The UI/UX design is highly interactive,” says Nicole Kutos, Marketing Designer at KDG. “It’s also very transparent. We include videos and pictures of our team, real-time customer feedback, and pricing for all of our services.”

Visitors to the site can browse services or specific areas of focus. There they will find overviews of each service, case study examples, pricing, testimonials, and more. There are also hundreds of blog posts and whitepapers available for download. Meanwhile, a careers page allows users to apply for jobs, while a professionals gallery lets users search for and learn about KDG’s employees.

Future enhancements are planned, explains Kutos. These include an FAQ section and a proposal generator. New case studies, blog posts, landing pages, and whitepapers are regularly being added.

The Communicator Awards celebrate the “best ideas in marketing and communications.” This is the third Communicator Award KDG has won, and the second award overall for the company’s new website.

To view KDG’s website and learn more about the technology management, custom software development, and Zoho development services the company offers, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

