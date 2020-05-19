The Ministry of Health – Somalia received COVID-19 supplies from ACF - Somalia. Dr Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed, HSS Team Lead of Ministry of Health – Somalia thanked ACF – Somalia Country Director, for this timely support.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 supplies from ACF - Somalia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.