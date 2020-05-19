Nightfood Partners With Informed Pregnancy® Podcast and Prenatal Chiropractor to the Stars, Dr. Elliot Berlin

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, announced that it has entered an advertising partnership with Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy® Podcast.



Dr. Berlin is an award-winning prenatal chiropractor, labor doula, childbirth educator, and creator of the Informed Pregnancy Project podcast series. In each episode, he interviews one or more experts or celebrity guests, delivering entertaining and informative evergreen content on pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and early parenting.

Recent guests on Dr. Berlin’s podcast include Hillary Duff, Amy Schumer, and Amanda Seyfried.

“Informed Pregnancy is one of the most widely consumed pregnancy podcasts, and Dr. Berlin has an amazing sphere of influence within the pregnancy universe,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Celebrities and experts aren’t just guests on his show, they’re also part of a large and dedicated listening audience.”

“I’m excited to share Nightfood with my guests and listeners,” remarked Dr. Berlin. “Nightfood struck a really difficult balance crafting a formula with better nutrition without sacrificing the creamy deliciousness that makes ice cream awesome. I love the product. My kids, who can be very picky, also love Nightfood.”

After trying the ice cream for himself, Dr. Berlin generously agreed to keep some pints at his office to give as gifts to his celebrity podcast guests and other celebrity patients.

“Of course, Dr. Berlin maintains strict patient confidentiality, and we don’t know who his patients are or who might be getting ice cream on any given day,” added Folkson. “In addition to Dr. Berlin confidentially gifting Nightfood to guests and patients, we are interacting with celebrities through other avenues as well. I feel it’s likely just a matter of time until a pregnant celebrity goes public with their love of Nightfood ice cream, which could greatly accelerate the conversation and awareness on social media.”

Current pregnant celebrities include Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Sophie Turner, Ashlee Simpson, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hilaria Baldwin, Felicity Jones, Ciara, Michelle Williams, America Ferrera, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lea Michelle, and Hilary Rhoda.

The 60-second ads on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast feature Dr. Berlin talking about the benefits of Nightfood. The ads will be geo-targeted to only run in states where Nightfood has local supermarket distribution currently, or in the immediate future.

Since being named The Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association in February, Nightfood has entered into marketing initiatives with some of the most influential entities in the pregnancy space, including Lamaze International, Ovia Health, and now the Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on snack foods that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior. The majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to join the Nightfood Telegram group at https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

The Company also posts informative videos and updates at the official Nightfood YouTube Channel at http://YouTube.com/NightfoodVideos

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

