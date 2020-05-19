Gentherm to Participate in Virtual Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will present virtually at the 2020 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The presentation will begin at 9:05 am (ET).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702