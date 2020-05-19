Kathleen Abbott named president of Arcadis’ US environment unit

Client-focused executive promoted to lead team of 3,000+ professionals

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadis has named Kathleen Abbott president of its U.S. environment business.



Abbott most recently served as executive vice president and director of client development and technical solutions for the business. In this role, she developed a market-based strategy focused on sales growth, service diversification and increased profitability.

“Kathleen has been instrumental in the success of our environment business. She’s a rare leader – an inspiring visionary with a heartfelt focus on the industrial and federal clients we serve,” said Alex Rothchild, CEO of Arcadis in North America. “Her passion and strong leadership will help Arcadis to live our purpose of improving quality of life for our people, for our clients and for the communities we serve for generations to come.”

Abbott began her career with Arcadis as a field geologist, developing a passion for working closely with clients in roles in the power and utilities and oil and gas market sectors. She recently served as account lead for a major global oil and gas company. She chairs the Bellevue Foundation, part of the Priority Foundation, representing Arcadis employees at the highest level of corporate governance.

“This is a pivotal time in the marketplace, both for Arcadis and for our clients as we reimagine the future. We're poised to help our clients anticipate and address the many environmental and economic challenges they’re facing,” said Abbott. “I’m truly honored to lead this talented team of 3,000 people who inspire me with their amazing client focus, innovative spirit, and digital prowess every single day.”

Abbott holds an M.A. in Earth and Planetary Sciences from Washington University (St. Louis). She’s based in San Rafael, California.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jimmy Luthye

Mobile: 303-471-3592

Email: james.luthye@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.8 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Whether you need to manage environmental risk, meet regulatory requirements or restore impaired assets, Arcadis help understand and minimize your impact on the natural world while optimizing business performance. We maintain a dedication to innovation and excellence as well as a commitment to leave the places and lives we touch better than the way we found them. Recognizing that every project has an impact on our world, we continually invest in technologies that help create and maintain sustainability. Our sustainable design capabilities address energy efficiency, alternative energy sources, environmentally friendly materials, resource conservation, lean manufacturing, recycling, treatment and restorative processes, worker and public safety, alternative transportation, socially responsible investing, and greenhouse gas management.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ae95f58-2ac5-4e4b-a0fa-32637d28432e