mindSpark Learning Introduces reSOLVE to Support the Nation’s School Leaders Strategically Navigate 2020-2021 Learning Landscape

The contingency planning series unites school leaders to discover, strategize and implement new teaching and learning strategies

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, announced today the launch of reSOLVE, a three-part series designed to help district and school leaders across the U.S. mitigate the new paradigm of teaching and learning in uncertain times.

School districts across the nation are evaluating mixed in-person and remote learning teaching strategies for the 2020-2021 school year and must be prepared to pivot quickly depending on the course of COVID-19. reSOLVE brings together district superintendents, assistant superintendents, curriculum directors, principals, assistant principals and deans to develop or fine-tune their contingency plans for the upcoming school year with the support of industry experts.

reSOLVE is free for all participants. The series leverages mindSpark Learning’s robust equity-centered design thinking process to ensure participants engage empathetically with their stakeholders in their decision making and develop responsive blueprints. Its collaborative structure connects leaders with other school districts and provides a way to network with others across the country. In three sessions, reSOLVE participants will:

Collaborate on a discovery process with other schools to identify needs, stakeholders and constraints Create formalized contingency strategies for their schools with support from other participants and mindSpark Learning facilitators Work one-on-one with mindSpark Learning facilitators and partners to optimize their contingency plans

“Educators have the unique ability to meet each student where they are in their learning in the traditional classroom. We’re here to ensure schools are best prepared to transcend this talent beyond school walls,” said mindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth. “We designed reSOLVE to help school leadership analyze everything from schools’ infrastructure, budget and supply chain to policies and culture. It will be crucial for schools to have a strategy in place to not only continue to provide quality education throughout our new learning landscape but also to apply innovations and system interruption resilience models to their longer-term planning .”

reSOLVE’s inaugural session begins May 22. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org/resolve.





About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It empowers educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, resulting in more students prepared for the modern workforce. It does so by leading programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today’s education landscape and include problem-based learning (PBL) STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL) and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is re-engineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields - from education, to industry, to government. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 15,401 educators in 1,041 schools across 41 states. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org.

