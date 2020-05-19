Revolution Medicines Announces Four Presentations at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II

Company to Host R&D Update Conference Call Following AACR Meeting

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier cancer targets, today announced the company will make four presentations at the upcoming 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held June 22-24, 2020.



Details of the planned presentations are as follows:



Educational Session Presentation:

Title: Discovery and development of allosteric inhibitors of SHP2 Session: Chemistry to the Clinic: Part 1: Lead Optimization Case Studies in Cancer Drug Discovery

Additional information on the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II is available through the AACR website at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/aacr-virtual-annual-meeting-ii/

Additionally, the company announced its intention to host a conference call following the conclusion of the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II during which it will provide a research and development update including selected highlights from the company’s meeting presentations, as well as additional information on its pipeline of targeted cancer therapies. Additional details on the planned call will be provided in advance of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier cancer targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage drug candidate, partnered with Sanofi, that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2. Additionally, the company is developing a broad portfolio of inhibitors of other key frontier oncology targets within the notorious RAS pathway, as well as the related mTOR signaling cascade. These include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1, as well as RMC-5552, a development candidate within the company’s 4EBP1/mTORC1 program currently in IND-enabling studies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Revolution Medicines’ planned R&D update. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Revolution Medicines’ programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Revolution Medicines’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Revolution Medicines’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

