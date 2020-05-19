Widen and Productsup Partner to Help Customers Launch Products on 1,500+ E-commerce Channels

With Widen’s DAM+PIM solution and Productsup’s e-commerce syndication technology, brands have a complete toolset for assembling product content and going to market

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc. and BERLIN, Germany, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM) software, and Productsup, a leader in e-commerce data integration, today announced a partnership to help their mutual customers compete more effectively in e-commerce. The companies will integrate to help their users compile product data and content in the Widen Collective® and then launch products in over 1,500 e-commerce channels using Productsup.



Widen recently launched a product information management (PIM) solution that enables brands to assemble and distribute marketing copy, specs, and assets. Widen’s combined DAM+PIM solution helps brands in manufacturing, consumer goods, and retail prepare high-quality, accurate content for e-commerce.

However, to get those product listings from the Widen Collective to multiple e-commerce channels efficiently, brands need a syndication platform. When Widen consulted top analyst firms for suggestions, they unanimously recommended Productsup.

Productsup offers product content syndication, feed management, marketplace integration, and vendor onboarding for brands and retailers. The innovative, easy-to-use platform empowers users to optimize and syndicate product content to any digital marketing, shopping, or business channel.

“Together, Widen and Productsup offer everything that brands need to create and distribute product listings without the usual busywork and bottlenecks,” said Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager at Widen. “Productsup offers our customers an ideal platform to get from DAM+PIM to market.”

“We're excited to partner with Widen and their new innovative DAM/PIM solution,” said Emile Bloemen, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Productsup. “Widen has built a strong reputation for its DAM technology and services. We have no doubt that they will be an important player in the PIM space, too.”

About Productsup

Productsup provides an innovative SaaS platform that empowers brands and retailers to optimize and syndicate their product content to all digital marketing, shopping and business channels, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, or Walmart. With agile data and seamless connectivity, the award-winning company helps customers break through data silos and get their products to market quickly. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Productsup is trusted by more than 800 businesses worldwide, including five Fortune 20 companies and market leaders like IKEA, Superdry and Rakuten. Visit www.productsup.com to learn more.

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 660 global brands to connect with target audiences through the smart use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com .

