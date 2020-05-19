Fundi Launches in Support of Creators and Talent

New Platform Raises up Talent and Simplifies Livestream Payments

May 19, 2020 -- A new, first-of-its-kind platform, fundi , launches today in support of creators and specialists hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It will offer people a more seamless way to support their favorite livestream content creators, with proceeds going directly to talent, fundamentally shifting digital payment behavior for the future.



“COVID-19 created an interesting and dramatic shift in consumer behavior that we believe will endure beyond the pandemic: livestreams became the normal way to take a fitness class, learn a new recipe, and tune into concerts,” said Christopher Neff, Executive Director of Creative Technology & Innovation, the community. “However, when it came to payment, the tech remained lacking. It wasn’t easy for people to pay an instructor without going through multiple sites or unclear steps. We set out to make this process more seamless. We created a platform that will help these talented individuals earn money for sharing their skills online, and made it simple for consumers to pay throughout the experience versus a pay gate upfront. We had to start with existing tech in order to work fast. People need this right now, so speed was everything.”

Designed and developed by cross-cultural creative agency the community , fundi is the first platform ever to combine real-time payment with livestreaming via an interactive sticker. Viewers can simply click on the fundi sticker, a design present on all livestreams, to send their desired contribution, even if it’s just a dollar at a time. All charges are secure via online payment company Stripe, and fundi leverages Twitch’s open API.

Some of fundi’s unique features include:

Free access for talent and fans, with easy sign-up and registration.

No required download. Talent can access the web-based platform by creating a Twitch account. Viewers and donors do not need a Twitch account.

Unlimited streaming on the platform.

“The mission of fundi is closely tied and aligned with that of our agency,” said Luis Montero, President, the community. “During this time, our desire is to help and inspire our communities. Through fundi, we want to help all those talented and creative people in this time of need, while supporting a future wherein livestreaming will continue to play a big part of our lives, during and post-COVID-19. The viewer gets to learn and enjoy something new, and the talent gets rewarded. We see that as a win-win.”

To help spread the word, the community created a series of launch videos which aim to recruit talent to the platform and educate people on how fundi works.

Press Contact: Najet Fazai, for the community najet.fazai@digennaro-usa.com

About the community

the community / la comunidad is an innovative, cross-cultural, global creative agency owned by Publicis Groupe. Since it was founded by José and Joaquin Mollá in 2001, the community has produced award-winning, engaging campaigns that consistently break boundaries, effectively using culture as a compelling narrative to build brands and bring communities together. The agency is headquartered in Miami, with offices in Buenos Aires, New York, London and San Francisco. It has created work for some of the world’s most recognized brands including Verizon, Google, Sauza and Hornitos Tequilas, Apple, The Coca Cola Company, Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, and ESPN, among others. For more information, visit www.thecommunityagency.com/en-us .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ee8efa-fb3a-43cc-ad94-f638b3e105a3