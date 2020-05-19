NXP RF Front-end Solutions Used in Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Smartphones

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its most recent radio frequency front-end (RFFE) solution, designed with Wi-Fi 6 standards, is now designed into the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G smartphone.



Advanced 5G devices make steep demands in terms of performance, integration, size and Wi-Fi 6 capability. NXP’s RFFE solution is highly integrated and tightly packed in a 3 mm x 4 mm package. It is designed with Wi-Fi 6 capability to support advanced portable computing devices, including premier 5G smartphones, and to enable 2x2 MIMO functionality with the highest performance. NXP’s compact high performance RFFE solution can reduce the design time and improve time to market significantly for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“Xiaomi is very pleased to work with NXP in support of developing an RFFE with Wi-Fi 6 support for our flagship 5G smartphones,” said Lei Zhang, Vice President of Mi Smartphone and General Manager of Hardware R&D, Xiaomi. ”NXP RFFE’s are fully qualified and offer excellent Wi-Fi 6 performance which reduces design time for getting to market faster.”

NXP’s Advanced RF WLAN11ax Portfolio

NXP’s high performance WLAN11ax portfolio supports customers in fulfilling the ever-increasing need for more bandwidth by providing both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz bands that fit the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard. NXP offers a flexible portfolio that scales across these specifications. NXP offers 2x2 multiple input multiple output (MIMO) support for IEE802.11a/n/ac/ax applications.

“Xiaomi’s speedy adoption of this RFFE technology will enable them to meet the rapidly rising global demand for Wi-Fi 6 in 5G handsets,” said Paul Hart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Power. “Designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standards, NXP’s highly integrated RFFE solutions have the right combination of performance for mobile applications such as Xiaomi’s.”

NXP’s RF Font-end Module Features:

Small-size 2 x 2 MIMO RFFE module for IEEE802.11a/n/ac/ax applications.

Full high band 2402 MHz to 2482 MHz and 5150 MHz to 5925 MHz.

Integrated power amplifiers with multiple operation modes for dynamic power efficiency and linearity control.

Integrated low noise amplifiers supporting high gain and bypass modes.

Integrated SPDT switches for single antenna RX and TX operation.

Integrated directional couplers for precise transmit power control.

Requires no external matching components, DC free input/output ports.

Availability and Pricing

The new RF front-end modules are available now. For more information, contact your local NXP sales representative.

To learn more visit our growing wireless local area network (WLAN) portfolio,

http://www.nxp.com/products/rf/wlan-front-end-modules:WLAN-FRONTEND-MODULES

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, EdgeVerse, and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas Europe Greater China / Asia Jacey Zuniga Jason Deal Ming Yue Tel: +1 512 415 2681 Tel: +44 7715228414 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: jacey.zuniga@nxp.com Email: jason.deal@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-Mobile

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b8d72e7-c83c-403a-a586-dcbbab3e2957