Cowen Healthcare Investments Successfully Raises $493 Million For Third Fund

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Healthcare Investments (“CHI”), a private healthcare investment strategy within the investment management division of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), announced today that it has successfully completed fundraising for Cowen Healthcare Investments III LP ("CHI III" or the "Fund") with $493 million, $93 million above the Fund’s original target. CHI received commitments from existing and new investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals.



Led by Kevin Raidy, Tim Anderson, and Robert Sine, CHI was founded in 2012 to support innovation in the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on biopharma, diagnostics and digital health. CHI focuses its investment activity on established companies with outstanding management teams and disruptive approaches to disease that address significant unfulfilled medical needs. Since 2012 the team has invested in 38 private healthcare companies. Pedro Alvarez-Urena, Ph.D. and Eric Pham, Ph.D. have joined the team over the past two years.

Kevin Raidy, Managing Partner, CHI, said, “Investing in premier life sciences companies could not be more critical than it is today. We are extremely optimistic about the prospects of this industry to address urgent, unmet medical needs, and in doing so to transform the lives of patients and their families. We feel privileged to be able to partner with exceptional management teams and like-minded investors to help build the next generation of world-class, innovative healthcare companies.”

Elizabeth Flisser Rosman, Cowen Managing Director and Head of Investment Management, added, “As part of Cowen’s DNA, Cowen Healthcare Investments demonstrates our organization’s ability to identify, develop, and deliver differentiated investment strategies. Using Cowen’s powerful platform, we look forward to developing additional investment products that meet our clients’ needs and create long-term value for all of Cowen’s stakeholders.”

About CHI:

Cowen Healthcare Investments is an investment manager affiliated with Cowen Inc. Cowen Healthcare Investments manages a series of investment funds focused on investing in private healthcare companies across the biopharma, diagnostics and digital health sectors. Founded in 2012, the firm is headquartered in New York. Learn more at www.cowen.com .

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at www.cowen.com.

