Hillstream BioPharma Presentations at 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

Abstracts highlight data from HSB-1216 (Salinomycin QUATRAMER™) in small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer

/EIN News/ -- CHESTER, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (“Hillstream”) today announced that two abstracts highlighting the progress of HSB-1216 (salinomycin QUATRAMER™) preclinical programs will be presented as an e-poster at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II taking place from June 22-24, 2020.

The accepted abstracts, released on May 15, 2020, summarize nonclinical research in which HSB-1216 is being studied as a single agent in small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer. “We are actively evaluating the potential utility of HSB-1216 (Salinomycin QUATRAMER) in several solid tumor types,” stated Randy Milby, President and CEO of Hillstream BioPharma. “We know that healthcare professionals and patients are hopeful about the role HSB-1216 therapy may play in treating these cancers, and we are pleased to share our latest updates at this year’s AACR meeting.”

The e-poster website will be launched June 22, 2020, the first day of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II. All e-posters will be made available for browsing on this date. The two Hillstream BioPharma sponsored presentations include:

E-Poster Number 491 - (Abstract 738) Encapsulation of the stem cell inhibitor Salinomycin in novel QUATRAMER sustained injectable suspension (HSB-1216) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/6712

Presenter: Surender Kharbanda Ph.D.

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Stem Cells, Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutic Targeting, and Regenerative Medicine

Date and Time: June 22, 2020 – (9am-6pm EDT)

E-Poster Number 492 - (Abstract 803) A Novel QUATRAMER sustained injectable suspension for the intracellular delivery of Salinomycin, a stem cell inhibitor (HSB-1216), for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/6714

Presenter: Surender Kharbanda Ph.D.

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Stem Cells, Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutic Targeting, and Regenerative Medicine

Date and Time: June 22, 2020 – (9am-6pm EDT)

The two Hillstream BioPharma sponsored abstracts are currently available online, will be published online in the Proceedings supplement to AACR journal Cancer Research after completion of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II, and are accessible on the Hillstream website ( www.hillstreambio.com ) .

About HSB-1216 (Salinomycin QUATRAMER™)

HSB-1216 is a novel formulation of salinomycin, a potent compound, which uses the Quatramer delivery platform and targets both chemotherapy resistant tumors due to its effects on epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). Recently, research suggests an even more powerful mechanism called ferroptosis is key to how the drug stops tumors – this process sequesters iron in lysosomes and allows HSB-1216 to cause lysosomal membrane permeabilization in hard to treat cancer cells – causing them to rupture and stop replicating.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (“Hillstream”) is a development-stage company focused on rare cancers. By harnessing a weakness in tumors to preferentially concentrate advancing novel immune-oncology therapeutics for critical unmet needs. By harnessing a weakness in tumors to preferentially concentrate Hillstream’s QUATRAMER technology, we are developing targeted cancer therapies. The Company is advancing lead candidates, including novel small molecules and proprietary DNA expression vectors which encode inflammatory cytokines directly into tumor’s genome. Hillstream is working to improve the lives of patients and rapidly move into the clinic to treat small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcoma and other unmet need rare cancers. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of drug candidates, our operations and business strategy, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, that the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated, and risks associated with the current coronavirus pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Randy Milby

President & CEO

Hillstream Biopharma Inc.

Tel: +1 302.743.2995

Email: rmilby@hillstreambio.com

Investor Contact:

Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.

Investor Relations

Zimmons International Communications

Tel: +1 917.214.3514

Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com

Source: Hillstream BioPharma Inc.