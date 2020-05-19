HERE and Loqate expand partnership to lead the global address verification industry

/EIN News/ -- Accurate, verified address data is critical to global commerce, business operations and the routing of billions of people, goods and services every day

May 19, 2020

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, and Loqate, the leading developer of global address verification and geocode solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to deliver businesses the latest in address capture, validation and geocode technology. Businesses across industries require verified address data for daily operations, particularly those in retail, transportation and logistics, financial services and healthcare.

Loqate is further integrating HERE map data, geocoder and routing algorithms into its widely used address capture and verification software. The expanded partnership helps businesses build the solutions they need to optimize the delivery of their products, services and overall customer engagement.

“Deepening Loqate’s partnership with HERE, the foremost experts in international mapping and location data, allows us to deliver market-leading solutions and get closer to our partners and customers,” said Justin Duling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Director at Loqate. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with HERE to answer future use cases for location data from our partners and customers.”

The digital conversion of postal addresses into accurate latitude and longitude points plotted on a map (geocoding) has become a critical tool for everyday commerce. As customer journeys become further digitized, location data will be a foundational attribute to delivering superior experiences.

“Every day, globally, millions of addresses are recorded or read by people and computers, all of which require validation for completeness and accuracy,” said Jason Bettinger, Head of Retail & Financial Services at HERE Technologies. “We’re thrilled to expand our ongoing partnership with Loqate as we combine best in class location technology to ensure businesses are only working with validated and enriched location data for their internal and customer needs.”

The HERE map consists of multiple layers of data – such as postal and administrative boundaries, addresses, road networks and transport systems, points of interest and more. The data will enrich Loqate’s proprietary data curation capability that creates the premium reference data used by its global address capture and verification technology.

Today, Loqate delivers one complete global address verification solution, made of two products, powered by leadig global data providers: 1) Capture, a predictive type-ahead product that allows for interactive address capture of any global address in real-time at the point of new data creation; and 2) Verify, a product that can continuously update, verify and enhanced address databases, appending geocode, and reverse geocode, to those validated records.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.360.here.com .



About Loqate

Loqate, GBG's Location Intelligence business unit, is a leading developer of global location data Solutions, including Address Verification and Geocode. Loqate curates and develops premium global location reference datasets and verification technology engines, enabling our customers to continuously update, standardize and enrich address and geocode databases across their applications.

Loqate maintains offices in several locations around the globe, including Silicon Valley and New York in the United States. International locations include offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Malaysia and China. Loqate has significant go-to-market partnerships with some of the world’s largest software companies.

Learn more at www.Loqate.com/partners



