Inmar Intelligence Partners with iQ Healthtech Labs to Design Conversational Bot for Wake Forest Baptist Health to Provide Timely Information to Patients During COVID-19

Bot creates a streamlined approach to provide answers to patient questions related to the novel coronavirus and other health issues

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, in partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health and iQ Healthtech Labs launched a conversational bot that provides a new avenue for Wake Forest Baptist Health to reach patients and others looking for expert health care information online during this challenging time.

The platform brings helpful resources to at-risk patients as well as those concerned about their well-being. This platform’s innate ability to engage with the local community provides a channel to access reliable answers to their individualized questions and supports those seeking care in a time of social distancing.

Some key features of the conversational bot platform include community access to a symptom checker, risk assessment, e-appointment capabilities, updated wait times at local health clinics and giving opportunities. Access to Inmar Intelligence’s network and data allows Wake Forest Baptist Health to expand its ability to accurately connect with current and potential patients locally and provide the crucial resources they need.

“We are thrilled to offer this conversational bot to help both our patients and those in the community have access to current and accurate information they can act on,” said Terry G. Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Wake Forest Baptist Health. “Partnering with Inmar Intelligence through our iQ Healthtech Labs provided the expertise needed to deploy this engagement platform effectively and quickly.”

Inmar Intelligence crafted this solution for Wake Forest Baptist Health using its existing conversational commerce platform, which has the ability to send personalized, one-to-one, engagements through intelligent chatbot messaging. This enables organizations to communicate with individuals on the most popular messaging platforms. The platform also provides the ability to have one-to-one conversations with users at scale which, in this instance provides, Wake Forest Baptist Health patients with custom answers to their questions during a time that is causing a lot of health-related anxiety.

“When Wake Forest Baptist Health approached us for assistance in developing this conversational bot, we immediately got to work on the opportunity to help our local community in its time of need,” said David Mounts, CEO and Chairman of Inmar Intelligence. “We’re honored to provide resources that advance the welfare of our community, and it is something we strive to accomplish day in and day out. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Innovation Quarter.”

A physical and virtual strategic partnership hub, iQ Healthtech Labs leverages the unique, world-class intellectual and commercial anchors that exist within the Innovation Quarter and works to pair them with industry and commercial partners that have ideas they’re looking to advance into the marketplace.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit inmar.com. For more information about Wake Forest Baptist Health, please visit https://www.wakehealth.edu/

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

About Wake Forest Baptist Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist’s two main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,500 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery.

About Innovation Quarter

Innovation Quarter is a vibrant, mixed-use innovation district located in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Anchored by Wake Forest School of Medicine, Innovation Quarter is home to a community of more than 3,400 workers in 90 companies and four other institutions of higher learning where almost 1,800 degree-seeking students come to learn every day. In addition to more than 1,100 residential units, the Innovation Quarter also features a dynamic urban park, publicly accessible greenway and free community events that make this a true “Live.Work.Learn.Play” community. It is also home to iQ Healthtech Labs, a virtual and physical partnership hub that leverages the unique, world-class intellectual anchors that exist within the Innovation Quarter and seeks to pair them with industry and commercial partners that have ideas they’re looking to advance into the marketplace.

