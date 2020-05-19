Endpoint Security Market Worth $18.6 billion by 2027- Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Endpoint Security Market by Component, Enforcement Point (Workstation, Mobile Devices, Server, Point of Sale Terminal), Deployment, Industry Size, End User (Aerospace & Defense, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing)– Global Forecast to 2027”. The endpoint security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $18.6 billion by 2027.

Endpoint security is a centralized approach to protect organizational networks that are remotely bridged to multiple endpoint terminals such as desktops, laptops, and other mobile devices. It comprises entire strategy and technology stack that is required to protect endpoints or end-user devices from potential threats and attacks. Furthermore, endpoint security technologies are packed with several other benefits such as protection for vulnerable services; provide network security for internet connectivity and cloud security; and enhanced data privacy & policy enforcement. Endpoint security against online threats holds a greater significance in today’s digitally changing landscape. Substantial growth in the endpoint security market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of endpoint devices, rising endpoint attacks and breaches, and increasing demand for high-security solutions to combat endpoint-attacks. Moreover, rapid incorporation of digital transformation policy, adoption of smart devices, mitigation of IT risk, and evolving regulatory landscapes are driving the growth of the endpoint security market. However, endpoint security is still not perceived as comprehensive security solution, especially by small and medium scale industry, thereby restricting the overall growth of the endpoint security market. Besides, a global economic crisis due to COVID-19 is expected to create a considerable negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global endpoint security market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts up to 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of component (solution, services), enforcement point (workstation, mobile devices, server, point of sale terminal, and others), deployment (on-premises, cloud), and industry size (SMEs, large enterprises), end user (aerospace & defense, government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a regional and country level.

Based on component, the solution segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall endpoint security market in 2020 and is also expected to continue its dominance over the coming years. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing economies in developing regions and rising number of cyberattacks cases. Rapid proliferation of digital transformation in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa boosted the demand for several endpoint terminals and consequently, the demand for endpoint security solutions is also increasing. However, the service segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based services for managing critical infrastructure of enterprises. Also, the factors such as proliferation of new entrants providing security solutions against cyber-attacks, growing number of endpoint terminals, and increasing concerns regarding the data security and privacy are predicted to fuel the growth of services segment during the forecast period.

Based on enforcement point, the mobile devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall endpoint security market in 2020. Incorporation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has been the latest trend among organizations. As these devices are quite vulnerable to cyberattacks and are creating new security challenges for IT, fortifying such devices is one of the primary objectives of these organizations, creating high demand for endpoint security solutions. Besides, the improving connectivity infrastructure and falling price of mobile devices is further expected to support the fast growth of this segment.

Based on industry size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall endpoint security market in 2020, owing to greater adoption of mobile devices, laptops, and other end point devices and thereby increasing the demand for real-time endpoint security solutions and services. Strong financial backup and high reputation on stake is also helping large organizations to claim majority of share in endpoint security market. However, the market for small and medium scale organizations is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the coming years, owing to the factors such as growing number of cyberattacks on SMEs, growing cybersecurity literacy and realization of the significance of endpoint security, and affordable tailor-made packages by leading solution providers.

Based on end user, the government sector is estimated to command largest share of the overall endpoint security market in 2020. Government databases across the globe are the most preferred targets for cyberattacks. Valuable and confidential information with respect to intelligence, financial policies, and research & development are the prime targets of such cyberattacks. In order to prevent such activities, governments are making huge investment with respect to cybersecurity, thereby contributing to the largest share of this market.

Geographically, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global endpoint security market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of developed economies in the region and their focus on incorporating innovating solutions. The region is determined to adopt endpoint security solutions in order to enhance their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of digital transformation across a wide range of industries to achieve high operational efficiency and counter issues of unavailability of skilled labors; favorable government initiatives across the region; and investments by major endpoint security companies. For instance, in 2017, the Indonesian government established the National Cyber and Crypto Agency to lead the co-ordination of various institutions in implementing security solutions. Further, being at the center of the growth in the endpoint security market, Asia Pacific region is now at the center of strategic growth plans of several leading vendors in the market as well.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past few years (2016–2020). The endpoint security market has witnessed number of products launches in recent years and is considered as a key business strategy adopted by the leading players. For instance, in August 2019, Carbon Black Inc. introduced customizable API access control on its cloud native endpoint protection platform. New API access control offers critical flexibility in data management, enabling better and more secure integrations.

The global endpoint security market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), WatchGuard Technology, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Panda Security (Spain), SOPHOS Ltd (U.K.), Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Carbon Black, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), and Check Point Software Technology Ltd. (U.S.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Endpoint Security Market by Component

Solutions Antivirus/Antimalware Firewall Intrusion Prevention System Endpoint Device Control Endpoint Application Control Others

Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Services Integration Services Training & Consulting Services Managed Services



Endpoint Security Market by Enforcement Point

Workstation

Mobile Devices

Server

Point of Sale Terminal

Others

Endpoint Security Market by Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Endpoint Security Market by Industry Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Endpoint Security Market by End-user

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Endpoint Security Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Frances Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

