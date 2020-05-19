Network Security Market to Rise at 11.6% CAGR till 2027; Increasing Internet Penetration Will Create a Huge Demand for the Product, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Network Security Market Research Report Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Kaspersky Lab., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SonicWall.com.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network security market size is projected to reach USD 54.07 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing number of cybercrime activities will have a major impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Network Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type(Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, VPN, Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems, Wireless security, Others (Email security, Application security etc.), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others (Education, etc.,.)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 22.74 in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Network security refers to the security of all types of data that is involved in activities over the internet. The increasing internet penetration across rural as well as urban countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market. The growing investment by IT companies as well as other businesses will open up a huge potential for market growth. Due to increasing number of cybercrimes and data leaks across the world, it has become important to secure sensitive data. Increasing demand for the product has led to the presence of several large scale companies across the world. The emergence of 5G network, coupled with the availability of internet services at low costs will create several opportunities for market growth.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Lockdowns due to Covid-19 Pandemic Have Created Heavy Internet Usage; Cybercrimes Likely to Multiply

The coronavirus outbreak has compelled governments across several countries to impose lockdowns and social distancing rules. Due to lockdowns, several companies are functioning by asking employees to work from home over the company’s network. The excess internet usage during the coronavirus pandemic will create several opportunities for hackers and data breaching people alike. This, in turn, will aid the growth of the companies operating in the market. Flaky network structures of small and medium enterprise leaves them exposed to threats and data leaks.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had a huge influence on the growth of the market. Major companies are turning towards company mergers, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. The increasing product demand, driven by the increasing need for security of data transmitted over the internet, has created a highly competitive scenario in the market. In January 2019, McAfee announced it has completed the acquisition of Skyhigh Network. The company Is a California-based cloud security provider. Through this acquisition, Skyhigh will gain access to Skyhigh’s Workload security platform, a step that will help the company establish a stronghold in the market. This acquisition will not just benefit the companies, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing network security market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to account for the highest network security market share in the coming years. The excessive internet usage, coupled with increasing e-commerce activities will have a huge impact on the market. Increasing number of businesses operating over the internet will also create several growth opportunities. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 9.76 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.



List of companies profiled in the Network Security Market Research Report are:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SonicWall.com



Industry Developments:

January 2020–WatchGuard Technology completed the acquisition of Panda Security. The acquisition will give WatchGuard access to enhanced security platform for network and user perimeter.



Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Network Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type Firewalls Antivirus & Antimalware Software Data Loss Prevention Intrusion Prevention Systems VPN Wireless Security Others (Email security and Mobile device security, etc) By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large enterprises By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premises By Industry (Value) BFSI IT & Telecom Retail Healthcare Government Travel & Transportation Manufacturing Others (Automotive, Chemicals, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..



Security Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Application (Network Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, and Application Security Analytics), By Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



