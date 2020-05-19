MPs discuss amendment of Base Law on Civil Protection

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 19 - The National Assembly will discuss and approve in general, on Wednesday (20), as a matter of urgency, the Bill to Change the Civil Protection Base Law.,

This was decided last Monday during a conference of parliamentary whips, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

In the same gathering the MPs also decided to schedule the final and global voting on the said bill for the 9th plenary, happening on the 22nd of the current month.

Speaking to journalists, the whip of the ruling MPLA party, Américo Cuononoca, affirmed that the law, in force since 2003, became outdated in some aspects in face of the real situation that the country goes through due the pandemic of Covid-19.

He stressed that civil protection work, dealing with people’s safety and prevention of risks and calamities, must have as main focus the safeguarding of human life.

On his turn, the deputy whip of the largest opposition party, UNITA, Maurilio Luyeye, stressed that his party agreed to include the discussion of this document in order to adapt it to the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and, above all, to allow it to be an instrument that regulates a series of aspects related to covid-19.

Meanwhile, the whip of the CASA-CE colaition, Alexandre Sebastião André, defended that the amendment bill to the Civil Protection Law has a worrying meaning because, he explained, if the pandemic slowed down its impact at national level, the President of the Republic would not have the concern to change this law.

He maintained that with this change, Angolans should prepare for possible extensions of the State of Emergency that the country is currently experiencing.

These positions were reiterated by representatives of the FNLA party, Lucas Ngonda, and the Social Renewal Party (PRS), Benedito Daniel.

Among other topics on the agenda of the plenary session, the highlight goes on the discussion and final global approval of the Organic Draft Law on the Functioning of the Ombuds Department and the Draft Statute of the Ombudsman, as well as the bills on Alterations to the Tax Code, Company Tax, General Regime of Inter-Mayoral Cooperation and the Status of the Holders of Posts in the Local Governments/Assemblies (yet to be institutionalized).