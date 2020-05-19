MatriSys Bioscience is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Mackay to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of skin conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Mackay to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mackay joins the Board of Directors of MatriSys Bioscience with over 30 years of experience in the development of pharmaceuticals, and a strong record of bringing multiple drugs to market and patients. Dr. Mackay is founder, president, and CEO of Aristea Therapeutics, an immunology company focused on developing treatments for orphan diseases. Prior to founding Aristea Therapeutics, Dr. Mackay led the successful $1.2B acquisition and transition of Ardea Biosciences into AstraZeneca. He was President & CEO of Ardea Biosciences from 2013 to 2018. He set up an innovative model for Ardea that retained the biotech’s independence and accountability for the development of the gout franchise while developing a collaborative relationship with the parent company, AstraZeneca.

Prior to Ardea Biosciences, Dr. Mackay was Global Product Vice President for Diabetes franchise at AstraZeneca where he played a critical role in the successful development of the AstraZeneca/Bristol-Myers Squibb diabetes alliance. He held a number of senior roles in AstraZeneca’s Clinical Development Function including portfolio management of all AstraZeneca Clinical resources and budget worldwide and management of AstraZeneca’s strategic partnerships with drug development CROs.

In addition to being a seasoned business leader, James is an experienced board member who has played a pivotal role in the San Diego biotechnology community. He currently sits on the Board and Executive Committee of CONNECT, is Vice-Chair of CONNECT and sits on the Board of Governors of BIOCOM. James is also a former Board member of the San Diego Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

“On behalf of MatriSys Bioscience and the Board of Directors, I welcome James as we look forward to drawing upon his strategic, operational and clinical judgment,” said Magda Marquet PhD, Chairwoman of MatriSys Bioscience. “We are thrilled to team up with him at a critical time in our evolution as we advance our lead program through Phase 2. His significant insights and experience running large pharmaceutical and small biotechnology businesses will be essential while we continue to strengthen the development of our skin microbiome technology assets.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the MatriSys Bioscience Board of Directors at such a critical time for the company as we enter Phase 2 clinical development. The microbiome technology that underpins MatriSys is ground-breaking and I look forward to working with the management team to develop the MatriSys products through to approved drugs being prescribed to patients,” said Dr Mackay.

Dr. Mackay has a BSc in Genetics and obtained a PhD in Medical Genetics from Aberdeen University, Scotland.

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried S. hominis Strain A9 bacteria for application to the lesional skin of atopic dermatitis patients.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/ . For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/ .

