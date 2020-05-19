Westminster Barracks/ Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 at approximately 9:44 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton/ Bellows Falls

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

ACCUSED: James Magnuson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 18, 2020 at approximately 9:24 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a crash on Route 121 in the town of Grafton. Upon our arrival to the scene, no one was with the vehicle. After an investigation it was discovered that three male subjects fled the scene on foot in order to notify emergency services. The driver was screened for DUI and found to not be impaired, however he was issued diversion paperwork for consuming alcohol under the age of 21. One of the passengers, James Magnuson, was issued a criminal citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor while they were at his residence in Bellows Falls. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov