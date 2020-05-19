Westminster Barracks/ Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 at approximately 9:44 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton/ Bellows Falls
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
ACCUSED: James Magnuson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2020 at approximately 9:24 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a crash on Route 121 in the town of Grafton. Upon our arrival to the scene, no one was with the vehicle. After an investigation it was discovered that three male subjects fled the scene on foot in order to notify emergency services. The driver was screened for DUI and found to not be impaired, however he was issued diversion paperwork for consuming alcohol under the age of 21. One of the passengers, James Magnuson, was issued a criminal citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor while they were at his residence in Bellows Falls. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov