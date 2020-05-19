Global Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast To 2023, By The Business Research Company

Plant-Based Meat Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on Plant-Based Meat Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based meat market is expected to grow from $12.22 billion in 2019 to $12.41 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.58%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $17.7 billion in 2023 at rate of 12.6%. Increasing consumer awareness associated with the benefits of vegetarian diets along with awareness on animal rights is projected to contribute to the growth of the plant-based meat market. However, high prices of plant-based meat products in comparison with regular meat products is a major restraint for the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Plant-based meat is prepared from plants and is similar to conventional meat in appearance and taste. It is available in the form of a burger patty, crumbles, nuggets, and sausages. Plant-based meat is produced using ingredients such as wheat gluten, lentils, yuba, tofu, soybeans, and a variety of nuts.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3089&type=smp

The global plant-based meat market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Burger Patties; Sausages; Strips; Nuggets; Meatballs; Others.

By Source: Soy; Wheat; Pea; Others

By Geography: The global plant-based meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American plant-based meat market accounts for the largest share in the global plant-based meat market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Plant-Based Meat Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-meat-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Trends In The Plant-Based Meat Market

The increasing launch of new innovative products that are made from plant-based meat is a major trend in the plant-based meat market.

Plant-Based Meat Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plant-based meat market overviews, analyzes and forecasts plant-based meat market size and growth for the global plant-based meat market, plant-based meat market share, plant-based meat market players, plant-based meat market size, plant-based meat market segments and geographies, plant-based meat market trends, plant-based meat market drivers and plant-based meat market restraints, plant-based meat market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant-based meat market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Plant-Based Meat Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Data Segmentations: Plant-Based Meat Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Plant-Based Meat Market Organizations Covered: Amy’s Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf Foods, Hungry Planet, Next Level, Abbots Butcher

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, plant-based meat market customer information, plant-based meat market product/service analysis – product examples, plant-based meat market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global plant-based meat market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Plant-Based Meat Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the plant-based meat market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Plant-Based Meat Sector: The report reveals where the global plant-based meat industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Plant-Based Meat Global Market Report 2020:

Ethical Food Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Vegan Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Global Report 2020

