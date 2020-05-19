Covid-19 Impact on Global Data Centre Market Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented Forecast Till 2026

Latest Industry Research: Covid-19 Impact on Global Data Centre Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Centre Industry

New Study on “Data Centre Market: Covering Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Overview

The report comprises SWOT analysis of the Global Data Centre Market for the forecast period 2020 to 2026. The comprehensive overview of the report can aid investor get a quick glance of Global Data Centre Market dynamics. A vivid explanation of market and products or services associated with are elaborated in the report on the Global Data Centre Market found on Wise Guy Report (WGR). Segment study, detailed regional analysis, and activities of key players are explained in the report. Insights into technologies used to support services and produce products are discussed. Industry trends and competitive analysis are penned in the report for the market studied in the review period 2020-2026.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

NTT Communications

AWS

Google

Microsoft

Research Methodology

Porter’s five research method, along with other fail safe research methods are employed to analyse the Global Data Centre Market for the evaluation period 2020 to 2026. Market researchers carefully investigated Global Data Centre Market dynamics for the evaluation period with the use of latest research methods to present valuable and accurate data on the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House Data Center

Colocation

Wholesale Data Center

Dedicated Hosting

Managed Hosting

Shared Hosting

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Company

BFSI

Educational Institution

Government

Others

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Data Centre Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Data Centre Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Data Centre Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Data Centre Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Data Centre Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Data Centre Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 NTT Communications

13.3.1 NTT Communications Company Details

13.3.2 NTT Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 NTT Communications Data Centre Introduction

13.3.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

13.4 AWS

13.4.1 AWS Company Details

13.4.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 AWS Data Centre Introduction

13.4.4 AWS Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 AWS Recent Development

13.5 Google

13.5.1 Google Company Details

13.5.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Google Data Centre Introduction

13.5.4 Google Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Google Recent Development

13.6 Microsoft

13.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.6.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Microsoft Data Centre Introduction

13.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Centre Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

