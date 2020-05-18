Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,133 in the last 365 days.

Jamaica : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Jamaica

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

May 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 shock hit Jamaica only a few months after the successful completion of its precautionary Stand-By Arrangement with the Fund, which was underpinned by strong ownership and civil society oversight. Jamaica’s established track record of economic reforms has created buffers that are invaluable today in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the domestic impact of the outbreak, increasing fiscal needs, falling remittances, and a sudden stop in tourism receipts are generating a sizable balance-of-payments need. The authorities are, therefore, requesting emergency financial support under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) of 100 percent of quota (SDR 382.9 million or about US$520 million).

You just read:

Jamaica : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Jamaica

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.