Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,114 in the last 365 days.

Yost Argues for Separation of Power, Leads Coalition Supporting Dismissal of Case Against Gen. Flynn

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today led a coalition of 15 attorneys general from around the country in filing a brief to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia supporting the federal government’s motion to dismiss the case against Gen. Michael Flynn.

After the federal government decided not to pursue criminal charges against Gen. Flynn, the U.S. District Court for D.C. implied that it may order the prosecution to continue through a court-appointed prosecutor. The district court additionally stated that it would invite other individuals and organizations to file amicus briefs addressing whether the court should grant the government’s motion to dismiss.

“This extraordinary example of judicial activism is the antithesis of our Constitution and the separation of powers,” Yost said. “Our founding fathers designed a system of government precisely to stop a branch of government from undertaking this type of overreach.”

Yost argues that there was no reason for the court to issue this solicitation because it has no say in the federal government’s decision not to prosecute. “Simply put,” the brief reads, “the decision not to pursue a criminal conviction is vested in the executive branch alone — and neither the legislature nor the judiciary has any role in the executive’s making of that decision.”

The coalition contends that the district court should grant the motion “without commentary on the decision to charge or not to charge, because such punditry disrobes the judiciary of its cloak of impartiality.”

According to the brief, “the Court’s desire to assume the role of a prosecutor evinces a total lack of regard for the role that the separation of powers plays in our system. Before the federal government may deprive a citizen of his freedom, it must navigate a number of hurdles. It must find a law that the citizen violated, a prosecutor willing to press charges, a jury of other citizens willing to convict, and a court to uphold the legality of the prosecution. In other words, the judiciary is supposed to function as a constitutional check on deprivations of liberty — it is not supposed to remove constitutional checks on deprivations of liberty. But that is exactly what the Court would do by second-guessing the prosecutors’ decision not to continue pursuing this case.”

Ohio was joined by attorneys general in Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; Florida; Georgia; Indiana; Louisiana; Mississippi; Missouri; Oklahoma; South Carolina; Texas; Utah; and West Virginia.

An accessible version of the linked file is available by request.

MEDIA CONTACT: David O'Neil: 614-728-6069

–30–

You just read:

Yost Argues for Separation of Power, Leads Coalition Supporting Dismissal of Case Against Gen. Flynn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.