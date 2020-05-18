Living made easier: Redwood apartment neighborhoods step up for residents during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Independence, Ohio, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents who live in a neighborhood by Redwood Living, Inc. are much more than tenants – and the developer and owner behind these single-family apartment homes is proving it with an unprecedented effort to support its communities.

“Whether you’re thinking of making a move or struggling with aspects of daily life, we know this is a difficult time for many,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“That’s why we put together ways to support our residents like never before, whether you’re just moving in or a longtime member of one of our neighborhoods in need of some help. This is a time to be neighborly, and we’re committed to showing what that means to us as we live out our mission to enrich the lives of those who choose to rent throughout suburban America.”

Here is a look at what Redwood is offering.

For new Redwood residents & prospects:

30-day Redwood Guarantee

Should a new resident in one of Redwood’s neighborhoods change his/her mind about living in their new unit, that resident will have 30 days to break the lease – no questions asked. Since the neighborhoods have been conducting all prospect tours via video chat since mid-March, Redwood believes The Redwood Guarantee will help provide some peace of mind to its new residents.

Fee-free May

No application fee

No admin fee

No security deposit

No pet fee (typically non-refundable)

For current Redwood residents and those that renew a lease:

Reaching Residents

In a unified effort to inspire positivity and hope, Redwood is gifting a total of $15,000 in $500 increments to deserving residents adversely impacted by COVID-19. Redwood team members were invited to nominate a resident in need – once all stories were judged (the Redwood selection committee received more than 200), 30 residents were selected, and each received a $500 Visa gift card.

Frontline Heroes

Residents are invited to share the stories of their frontline friends, family members and coworkers. Redwood will then pay them some special recognition with a shout-out on its blog and social media channels. Additionally, frontline heroes receive $500 off on top of all other specials during May.

Financial assistance

Month-to-month fees – waived

Late fees – waived

Currently, Redwood owns and manages over 10,000 units in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. Redwood’s signature single-story apartments with attached garages and private entrances are situated in welcoming, green-centric neighborhood settings that provide residents all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com