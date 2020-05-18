I-90 eastbound High Forest Rest Area to close May 27 for utility installation (May 18, 2020)

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The eastbound Interstate 90 High Forest Rest Area will close on May 27 while crews install new utility power to the site, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rest area will be closed starting in the morning and will reopen midafternoon once work is complete that day. The rest area is west of Stewartville at mile marker 202 in Mower County. The next rest area after High Forest is Enterprise Rest Area at mile marker 244 in Winona County.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: www.mndot.gov/restareas.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/i35-heath-creek-nb/index.html. Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/ to hear about MnDOT construction projects and activities.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

