News Conference: 05.19.2020 International Sanctions Response to Human Rights Violations by China/Chinese Merchants
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS CONFERENCE: INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS RESPONSE TO HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS BY CHINA/CHINESE MERCHANTS AGAINST BLACK/AFRICANS IN CHINA, AFRICA AND, AMERICA
WHEN: Tuesday – May 19, 2020 – 9 am EST (Malcolm X Birthday Observation) Black Communities Nationwide Sanctions-Boycott
WHERE: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States – 3505 International Place NW – Washington, DC
NEWS CONFERENCE: TUESDAY 05.19.2020 9 am EST CHINESE EMBASSY DC to announce national and international economic sanctions and a boycott campaign against Chinese businesses in America, and Africa, suffering from vicious human rights violations; anti-Black racism of Africans living in China; supplying the Black community with poor quality and substandard food; exploiting the local retail market; refusing to hire Blacks; rude and disrespectful treatment; and failure to assist community organizations. A formal presentation will be issued directly to the Chinese Government, and serve the process of formal diplomatic notices upon the Chinese Government on behalf of two-billion Africans worldwide and fifty-million Blacks inside the United States. Several National Black groups and activists will take to street action in 20 cities. Live demonstrations will take place at local Chinese business outlets that are open during the pandemic. These demonstrations are designed to shut these businesses down and send a message to China that “Harm to Africans in China can bring Harm to Chinese in America, Africa, and worldwide.
TUESDAY 05.19.2020 4 pm EST – Yum-Yum’s Restaurant – 1413 14th Street – Washington, DC
The Nationwide Sanctions/Boycott participation will nationalize and internationalize the recognition day of Minister Malcolm X [El-Hajj Malik Shabazz] by taking direct radical action to fight for the Black Economy: a higher standard of living; control of resources; land and Reparations for Blacks in America and the world over. National supporters are demanding that if the Chinese Government does not undertake immediate and formal measures to eliminate gross human rights abuses in China and against Africans… there will be serious economic, political, and legal consequences all over the planet for China and its merchants.
Organizations participating in the street shutdowns are Black-Empowerment (BE) www.black-empowerment.org; the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense (NBPP); Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee (OBPP); Black Lawyers for Justice (BLFJ) www.blackrightsmatter.org; Movement for Black Power (MBP); Hawaii Pan-African Association; Nubians United For Defense (NUFD); Justice League United (JUL) in conjunction with local Pastors, community advocates and over 30 community groups in various cities. COVID safety requirements will be met per CDC guidelines.
TUESDAY 05.19.2020 4pm EST – SANCTION CITIES LIVE SHUTDOWNS/BOYCOTTS
Atlanta, GA – China Town 5383 New Peachtree Road – Chamblee GA
Benton Harbor, MI – (see Black-Empowerment.org)
Charlotte, NC – Carolina Beauty Store – 3301 Freedom Drive
Delaware: – (see Black-Empowerment.org)
Harlem, NY – Red Star Restaurant 7th Avenue at 123rd
Hawaii – (Hawaii Pan-African Association – Live Educational Webcast – 10 am EST
Houston, TX – Kim’s Food Mart – 9851 Mesa Drive
Jacksonville, FL – Beautys R US - 7912 Lem Turner Road
Kansas City, MO – 1319 Brush Creek Boulevard
Madison, WI – (see Black-Empowerment.org)
Maryland – (see Black-Empowerment.org)
New York, NY – Red Star Restaurant – 2060 7th & 125th Street
Norfolk, VA – (see Black-Empowerment.org)
St. Louis, MO – Harold’s Chop Suey – 1122 Union Boulevard
St. Louis, MO – Bing Lau Chop Suey – 3101 North Grand Boulevard
Washington, DC – Yum-Yum’s Restaurant – 1413 14th Street – Protest Site: 14th & Rhode
Washington, DC – News Conference: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United State – 3505 International Place NW
#InternationalSanctions #MalcolmXDay #05.19.2020 #Black-empowerment.org/sanctions #END
Malik Z. Shabazz Esq.
