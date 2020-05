Agenda | Nebraska Department of Education

9:00 AM – Welcome Featured Speaker: Scott Stump, Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education

10:00 AM – Break

10:15 AM – Meeting the Needs of All CTE Learners Through an Equity Lens Speakers: Zainab Rida, Equity Officer, Nebraska Department of Education | Amy Rhone, Director of Special Education, Nebraska Department of Education | Theresa Hayes, Specialist Office of Special Education, Nebraska Department of Education

11:00 AM – Break

11:15 AM – Featured Speaker: Sydney Jensen, Lincoln High Teacher, Nebraska | 2019 Nebraska Teacher of the Year

12:00 PM – Lunch Break

1:00 PM – Featured Speaker: Tim Elmore, Millennial Expert & Generation Z Expert

1:45 PM – Break

2:00 PM – Importance of CTSOs in CTE, Nebraska CTSO State Officers

2:45 PM – Closing Remarks