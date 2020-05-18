Equipment Grants | Nebraska Department of Education

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Agriculture Appropriations Act awarded the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) $30 million to distribute to State Agencies for the purpose of awarding equipment assistance grants (EAG). Nebraska received $169,376 for equipment assistance to eligible school food authorities (SFA) participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process.

The funds will allow SFAs to purchase equipment to serve healthier meals that meet the updated meal patterns, with emphasis on offering more fruits and vegetables in school meals, improving food safety and expanding access to the program.