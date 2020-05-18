Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,067 in the last 365 days.

Equipment Grants | Nebraska Department of Education

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Agriculture Appropriations Act awarded the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) $30 million to distribute to State Agencies for the purpose of awarding equipment assistance grants (EAG). Nebraska received $169,376 for equipment assistance to eligible school food authorities (SFA) participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process.

The funds will allow SFAs to purchase equipment to serve healthier meals that meet the updated meal patterns, with emphasis on offering more fruits and vegetables in school meals, improving food safety and expanding access to the program.

You just read:

Equipment Grants | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.