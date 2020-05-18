Weekend Closure of U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini Blvd. June 12-15 as NDOT Replaces Bridge

CARSON CITY, Nev. – U.S. 395 traffic will temporarily be detoured via Parr/Dandini Boulevard freeway ramps in the North Valleys the weekend of June 13 as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins replacing the Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395. Through freeway access will remain available on freeway ramps, but NDOT recommends motorists avoid the area or plan to detour.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

Shoulder work and brief overnight U.S. 395 lane closures will begin June 8 at the interchange as a turnaround is constructed for emergency vehicle access.

Between 7p.m. Friday, June 12 and 5a.m. Monday, June 15, both directions of U.S. 395 will be closed at Parr/Dandini Boulevard as the old bridge is removed. Freeway drivers will be able to use freeway ramps to travel through the area, with up to 30-minute delays expected. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or detour via North Virginia Street. Parr and Dandini Boulevard traffic will not be able to access the freeway ramps during this time.

Construction will continue through November. U.S. 395 lanes will be open, but the Parr Boulevard bridge and highway ramps to and from Parr and Dandini boulevards closed for approximately five months. Drivers will also see periodic lane shifts and overnight lane reductions on U.S. 395 and Parr and Dandini boulevards through the end of the year.

The existing 50-foot wide bridge will be replaced with a new 56-foot wide bridge. Parr and Dandini boulevards will also be resurfaced directly to both sides of the bridge. The bridge is 48 years old and in need of replacement. The wider bridge is a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. The new bridge will also be able to be expanded with future new roadway connections such as the planned U.S. 395/Pyramid Highway Connector.

These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.