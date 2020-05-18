Washington Ave. Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures May 18-June 30 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a $1.12 million, half-mile-long upgrade of Washington Avenue (State Route 578) between A Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for milling and placing new asphalt pavement as well as reconstructing handicap ramps. The right travel lane in each direction will remain closed 24/7, due to light traffic volumes, throughout the project. Construction is scheduled to finish by June 30.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through work zones, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.