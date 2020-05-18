Identiv Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, today announced that the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to prioritize the health and wellbeing of the Company’s stockholders, employees, and other meeting participants, the Company will host its Annual Meeting solely by means of remote communication. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INVE2020 , rather than in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on June 1, 2020 at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET).



Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020, or those who hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by a broker, bank, or nominee are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Such stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice previously received. Stockholders holding shares in the name of a broker, bank, or other nominee will need to contact their broker, bank, or other nominee for assistance with their 16-digit control number.

The format of the Annual Meeting will ensure that stockholders are afforded the opportunity to participate in the meeting, including voting during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. Stockholders participating in the Annual Meeting will also be able to submit written questions to be addressed at the meeting, subject to the meeting’s rules and procedures for conduct.

For information regarding how stockholders may access the Annual Meeting, please also refer to the Investors section on the Company’s website at identiv.com/investors/agm .

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If a stockholder has already voted or submitted a proxy, no additional action is required at the Annual Meeting to vote.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .