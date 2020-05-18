I-70 Bridges Project Update: Ramp A and Single Lane Market Street Overpass Closures Beginning Wednesday, May 20

Beginning Wednesday, May 20, there will also be single-lane closures on the Market Street Overpass. These will take place during all hours and will continue for approximately six weeks.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com