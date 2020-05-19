Behavioral Signals Joins Talkdesk AppConnect to Provide Emotion Recognition AI App, meilo

meilo is now available on Talkdesk AppConnect

The app unveils actionable insights from conversations using the fastest evolving emotion AI engine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​Behavioral Signals, a leader in behavioral insights from voice tonality, announces the availability of its application, ​meilo​, on ​TalkdeskⓇ AppConnect​TM, a customer experience solutions marketplace that connects enterprises with industry-leading applications, devices, and services to provide them the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. ​The partnership aims to provide easier access to the next generation analytics technology that measures and quantifies human emotions and behaviors to give businesses credible actionable information.

meilo​, Behavioral Signals’ Emotion Recognition AI application, analyzes voice interactions, leveraging deep learning models to provide behavior-based, valuable business insights. The technology tracks ​how something is said, in addition to what is being said, outlining the emotions, intentions, state-of-mind, and behaviors of both agents and customers. The application is proving to be a powerful tool in optimizing contact center performance.

“Behavioral Signals excels at distinguishing signals in speech data, focusing on pitch and tonal variance of the audio instead of the actual words being spoken,” says Rana Gujral, CEO at Behavioral Signals. “Traditional NLP is able to deduce ‘what’ is being said by first converting audio to text using an underlying ASR but our engine introduces the ability to understand ‘how’ something is being said without ever needing to convert the audio to text. Not only does this novel approach provide more accurate results but also delivers enhanced privacy of the actual conversation, both highly valuable assets a leading platform such as Talkdesk can benefit from.”

“Talkdesk is driving the contact center industry forward with innovative solutions, providing companies the tools they need to make customer experience a competitive advantage,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “We are excited to partner with Behavioral Signals for its valuable expertise and the addition of meilo to the AppConnect marketplace to strengthen the Talkdesk offering.”

Watch​ how meilo measures and displays actionable insights such as, but not limited to, behaviors and emotions exhibited, intent analysis, tone change metrics, and customer satisfaction from the convenience of an all-encompassing dashboard: https://behavioralsignals.com/meilo/.

About Behavioral Signals

Founded in 2016, Behavioral Signals enhances communication between humans and human-to-machine by deducing intelligent and actionable insights from voice using deep learning and NLP. Their engine is able to not only discover genuine emotion but also predict the speaker’s intent via behavioral analysis. Behavioral Signals offers a new level of customer satisfaction and understanding to, but not limited to, the technology, education, retail, and healthcare industries. They have offices in Europe and Los Angeles, CA. For more information visit h​ttps://behavioralsignals.com/​.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is the cloud contact center for the customer-obsessed. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity, and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago, and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.