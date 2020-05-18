Distribution Wraps Up for 200,000 Premium American Wagyu Steaks Donated to COVID-19 Front-line Workers and Communities in Need by Snake River Farms

Communities in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco Received Donations

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snake River Farms, a brand owned by Agri Beef Co, a family owned company headquartered in Boise, Idaho for over fifty years, has donated steaks in value of $8 million to medical workers on the front-line of COVID-19 and food banks in partnership with organizations that serve the restaurant and hospitality industry. The donations took place in cities hard-hit by novel coronavirus including New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco with approximately 200,000 steaks distributed to recipients in these cities.

“From coast to coast we have witnessed communities coming together to help each other,” said Jay Theiler, Executive Director of Marketing at Snake River Farms. “It took an extraordinary effort from our distributor partners who cut, packaged, and delivered these steaks to the non-profits and their volunteers, who mobilized, arranged, and distributed the nearly 200,000 American Wagyu steaks, to those working on the front-line and those in need.”

“There’s only one way we’ll get through this crisis — together,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles. “Hospitality workers are making extraordinary sacrifices right now, and we’re grateful for the spirit of caring and community that Snake River Farms and Newport Meat are showing with this generous donation.”

In New York, the Snake River Farms American Wagyu steaks were delivered by Prime Food Distributor to Northwell Health’s 23 hospitals to thank the front-line medical responders who have been leading the fight 24/7 in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“The Emergency Medicine Service Line is grateful for the generous donation from Prime Food and Snake River Farms. Our teams are working hard in the emergency departments every day and every night because we believe in caring for our communities. To see that caring reciprocated is outstanding," said Dr. John D’Angelo, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Emergency Medicine Services at Northwell Health.

In Seattle, Snake River Farms American Wagyu steaks were delivered by Pacific Seafood and in San Francisco and Los Angeles the steaks were delivered by Newport Meat to benefit restaurant employees in both the front and the back of the house who have been particularly hard hit by the double impact of Covid-19 and the shuttering of restaurant establishments.

The steaks have been made available to this affected community through the generous support of local food banks and the collaboration of local labor organizations; Unite HERE Local 11 in LA, UNITE HERE Local 8 in Seattle, as well as with support of La Cocina and the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and its members in the Bay Area.

“It’s times like these when we need to rely on each other as a community and provide mutual aid. We’re so thankful to Snake River Farms for donating food to the La Cocina community at a difficult time when many of our food entrepreneurs are barely staying afloat. Food donations, relief funds, pivoting to these new streams of revenue— it’s all a necessary band-aid to the hit these businesses have taken from the pandemic, but what we’re hoping for the future is that we can band together to create a truly equitable and just industry that protects and takes care of its people,” said Consuelo Reyes Lopez of La Cocina.

About Snake River Farms / Agri Beef Co.

Snake River Farms is a premium brand produced by Agri Beef Co., a family-owned business headquartered in Boise, ID for over fifty years. Their livestock are raised on ranches throughout the Northwest and their proprietary herd of American Wagyu cattle is highly regarded as one of the finest in the world. Snake River Farms is involved in every aspect of beef production with a focus on delivering the finest quality eating experience from ranch to table. Snake River Farms is featured on the menus of the finest restaurants and specialty retailers around the world and is also available to order on-line for home-delivery at www.snakeriverfarms.com. #snakeriverfarms, #thesrfexperience



Melissa Delgadillo Snake River Farms 208.338.2625 Melissa.delgadillo@agribeef.com