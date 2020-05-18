Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa,” “we,” and “our”) announced today the closing of its public offering of 2,760,000 of its Class A common shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds to Kiniksa from this offering and its previously announced concurrent private placement were approximately $80 million, before deducting fees and offering expenses payable by Kiniksa.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and JMP Securities LLC acted as co-managers for the public offering.

A shelf registration statement related to the Class A common shares (including a prospectus) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on June 10, 2019. The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which form a part of the effective shelf registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the public offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

